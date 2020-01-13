Celebrity, government leaders stop in North Augusta for Biden

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Campaign is making a stop in North Augusta for a barber shop conversation this week.

Representatives for the Biden Campaign will be meeting with people to campaign on behalf of the democratic presidential candidate. Those representatives include the mayor of Birmingham, AL, Randall L Woodfin, Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, actor Sean Patrick Thomas, state representative, Bill Clyburn and longtime advisor Symone Sanders. This stop is part of a four day tour of South Carolina called South Carolina Soul of the Nation and is being hosted by Antjuan Seawright, a political strategist in the Palmetto State.

The event will be held at Big Rod’s Barber Shop on Edgefield Road in North Augusta on Friday, January 17th at 2:30 pm. Sign up for the event here.