Celebration of life scheduled for Paine College President Emeritus Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A celebration of life for Paine College President Emeritus Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr. is scheduled for this week.
The celebration will take place at Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel on Paine College’s campus on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m.
Dr. Scott as president at Paine College from 1975-1982. In August 1988, he returned to the school as its twelfth president, holding an unusual second term at the same institution until his retirement in 1994. He also served as Interim President at Albany State University, Wiley College, Philander Smith University, Savannah State University, and the Medical College of Georgia.
He died on Thursday, August 1 at his home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.