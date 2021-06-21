Where to celebrate the 4th of July in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Are you still trying to figure out how to spend your Fourth of July holiday this year? Here’s what’s going on in the CSRA!
Augusta Celebrations
- Fort Gordon Independence Day Celebration 2021 at Barton Field : This event is July 1st from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm. There will be a kiddie carnival, shopping, food, live entertainment and more! Brothers Osborne, Lanco and Runaway June will perform. The event will end with a fireworks show. No pets, tents or coolers are allowed. Find more information HERE.
Waynesboro
- Mad Anthony’s Big Boom Fireworks Show : The event starts Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm at Burke County Recreation Department Complex. Find more information HERE.
Evans Celebrations
- Boom! in the Park! : Boom! in the Park! starts July 4th from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Evans Towne Center Park. There will be live music by Whiskey Run, food trucks and fireworks. You can find more information HERE.
Thomson Celebrations
- Freedom Blast : Freedom Blast will be July 2nd at 7:00 pm on the Thomson-McDuffie Government Center front lawn at 210 Railroad Street in Thomson, Ga. Come enjoy a picnic on the lawn with food from local restaurants, music from TMT Productions and a fireworks show. You can find more information HERE.
- Friend’s of Clark’s Hill Lake Fireworks Show : The event is on July 2nd at 9:00 pm at Raysville Marina (6584 Lincolnton Rd. NE Thomson, Ga 30824). This fireworks show can be enjoyed by land or by boat! Fine more information HERE.
Lincolnton
- Fourth of July Celebration 2021 : The celebration begins Sunday, July 4, 2021 with a parade at 8:30 pm and fireworks at 9:30 pm. Apply to be in the parade HERE. The fireworks show will be at the Lincolnton High School stadium. Patrons can watch from the bleachers. There will be a livestream of music and fireworks as well. For more information, CLICK HERE.
North Augusta
- Fireworks at the Augusta Greenjackets : The Augusta Greenjackets will have fireworks after the July 3rd and 4th games at SRP Park. You can find tickets HERE.
- 4th of July at Living History Park : From 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm celebrate the 4th of July at Living History Park. The declaration of independence will be read at the Meeting House at 1:00 pm. There will be hot dogs and refreshments. Pets are welcome on a leash. For more information, CLICK HERE.