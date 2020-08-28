CDC updates testing guidelines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines, saying people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to be tested unless they show symptoms.

Dr. Phillip Coule, the Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer of the Augusta University Health System, says this was the right move.

“When you start testing people who don’t have symptoms, you really confound factors,” said Coule. “You also potentially clog up the labs. That slows down results for those who have symptoms and get tested.”

The CDC still recommends people with underlying health conditions, such as age or chronic illness, as well as those living in long-term care facilities, be tested. If a person comes into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials recommend they take steps to mitigate the spread.

“What they’re saying is that it’s a reasonable approach to not get tested and just quarantine for 14 days,” said Coule. “Other approaches include wearing a mask, washing your hands ad keeping your distance.”

According to Dr. Coule, Augusta University will continue to provide tests to those who request one.

“We’re not turning anyone away who’s requesting a test and calls and asks for one,” said Coule.