COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenager.

According to authorities, Dylan Biggers, 17, was lasted seen at 4305 Washington Road in Evans on September 6th, 2022 at 5:30 P.M.

Authorities say that Biggers has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Authorities add that Biggers was last seen driving a Silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with the Georgia Tag number TCI 5649 and an “In Focus” sticker on the back window.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Dylan Biggers, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-4050.