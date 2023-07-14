COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the assistance of the public in the location of a missing 16-year-old missing juvenile.

Authorities say Harmoni Robinson, 16, was last seen leaving her residence in Grovetown on Thursday, July 13th at 5 P.M.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Harmoni is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds, and she has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Harmoni may be around the Barton Chapel Road area.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Harmoni Robinson, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.