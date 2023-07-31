COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying a man in reference to a suspicious incident.

According to the incident report, a woman and her three children were at Kroger on Friday, July 28th on Lewiston Road when the man, who has been described as an older White man wearing blue jeans and a bright orange shirt, began walking around her and the children.

The report continues with the woman saying she began talking to a Kroger associate at the cheese counter, and then, the man began talking to the woman’s 7-year-old son behind the woman.

The woman states in the report that she heard the man tell her son, “Tell your momma bye,” and when she turned around, she saw the man walking away with her son holding his wrist tightly.

According to the incident report, the woman yelled at her son, he pulled away, the man lost his grip on the son, the son went back to his mom and siblings, and they all walked off.

According to authorities, after the woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office, deputies spoke to the manger at Kroger, and after speaking to several other associates, they say did recognize the man, but did not know who he is.

If you know the identity of this man, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800 or 706-541-1044.