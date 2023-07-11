COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating a reported runaway juvenile.

Authorities say 17-year-old Ivy Samone Adams Jenkins was last seen leaving her residence on Berwick Court in Grovetown on Monday, July 10th at 10:30 A.M.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Jenkins is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Jenkins was last seen wearing red hoody jacket, over a black tank top, and gray pajama pants.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jenkins, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.