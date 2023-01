COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old was involved in an accident while on a go-kart.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the River Island subdivision in Evans on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the child was “run over” by a school bus.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there is not any information available on the 6-year-old’s health status.