CCBOE will host meeting to discuss Columbia Virtual Academy

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Monday evening, December 7th, the Columbia County School Board is hosting a meeting about its new Columbia Virtual Academy.

CVA is launching next school year.

Parents are encouraged to attend tonight’s virtual meeting to learn more.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.

Registration for the CVA for the 2021-2022 school year opens tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 .

To learn more information about CVA click here.

