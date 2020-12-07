CCBOE will host meeting to discuss Columbia Virtual Academy

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Monday evening, December 7th, the Columbia County School Board is hosting a meeting about its new Columbia Virtual Academy.
CVA is launching next school year.
Parents are encouraged to attend tonight’s virtual meeting to learn more.
It starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.
Registration for the CVA for the 2021-2022 school year opens tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
To learn more information about CVA click here.
