CCBOE search for Superintendent continues in special called meeting

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – In Columbia County, the Board of Education continues the process to find a new superintendent. There’s a special called meeting this afternoon.

This all happened after the current Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, announced she’s retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

We can expect to see a more finalized process after this meeting making it one step closer to the interview process.

The search committee is going over interview questions in executive session. Publicly, they’ll finalize the job description and see where they want to put up the posting regionally.

Columbia County Board of Education Chair, David Dekle, says, “we’re opening up the process to anyone who wants to apply, and I’m sure that there will be candidates within our school system that apply for the position, and we’re going to give everyone a very close look and a fair shot.”

They are looking for leadership as a major qualification for this job. They want someone who has experience to make it an easy transition period.

They are hoping to hire someone by the end of January. To describe it one word, the Board Chair describes it as bitter sweet.

“We understand Dr. Carraway is ready to move on, and we wish her the best, and we are looking forward to finding that next superintendent,” says Dekle.

The meeting is virtual at 4:30 PM, and it will be livestreamed.