COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Education has announced that the first public hearing to discuss the current millage rate and the future millage rate has been cancelled.

According to the Columbia County School District Board of Education, a press release was issued last Wednesday in accordance with Georgia law to announce three public hearing dates and times, and the advertisement was ordered to run in the Augusta Chronicle.

However, officials with the BOE say that the scheduled advertisement did not run in the newspaper, which now requires the three public hearings to be rescheduled.

The new public hearing dates are as follows: