CCBOE approves transitions back to in-person instruction

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Administrators with Columbia County schools say it’s time to come back. Sixth-graders who are on the A/B schedule can return to five days of in-person class on October 19.

School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway said it’s been messy but the goal is to get as many kids back on their regular schedules as soon as school leaders possibly can.

She said, “People know that our elementary students have been going to school for the last 10 weeks and as we look at our numbers, numbers of sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders who have contracted this virus are next to none.”

As sixth-graders make their way back to five days of in-person instruction Monday, seventh-graders can return October 26 and eighth-graders on November 2.

“They will still have to practice those same, good measures that we have had in place all year long which is to wear a face-covering during transitions and when social distancing is not possible,” said Dr. Carraway.

The school board approved Tuesday night that all high schoolers can come to in-person classes on Fridays. If a student is making C’s or lower, it’s mandatory they come to school in-person. Report cards will be sent out on October 14.

Dr. Carraway explained, “As long as there’s the presence of the virus in our community, people will carry different opinions about what’s safe and what they’re willing to have their children exposed to. We have proven we can have school safely in a healthy, positive way.”

The school district reported last week 17 students and seven employees are positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Carraway says the safety of everyone will remain a top priority, “Until the last day I serve in June, there’s no way that I would put anyone’s children or our faculty or our staff in danger. I’m just not built that way.”

She added students will always have the option to learn from home. There are only seven weeks left in the semester and school leaders are hoping everyone will be back on their regular schedules by next semester. The next school board meeting is on October 27.