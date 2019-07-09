CCA approves moving forward on new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plans move forward for a new James Brown Arena.

This comes after the Coliseum Authority’s special meeting to vote on the current site. The group voted 5-1.

Now, Brad Usry says the company Perkins and Will have the green light to complete an 8-week analysis that offers renderings and flyovers to help educate the public.

“The energy of downtown is a big reason to stay where you are,” says Usry. “And plus, every area that is built in the country today is built in a downtown setting.”

That $140-thousand dollar analysis is already funded. Usry expects the public will see the first renderings by fall.

