AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – C&C Gymnastics has something to celebrate after their recent state meet. C&C Gymnastics has been open for 9 years and they offer pre-school, recreational, and competitive gymnastics. Recently, they celebrated several big wins.

“Our compulsory program just finished the state meet and our levels 2, 3, 4, and 5’s all competed. Our level 2’s placed first. Our 4’s and 5’s both placed first, and our level 3’s placed second. So it was a very successful season,” said Owner Cassie Hayden.

For owner Cassie Hayden it’s rewarding seeing her young gymnasts succeed. “These kids are in here for hours every week. They put forth so much time and effort into their craft. So to be able to see them see their hard work pay off, it’s amazing, and I feel very lucky to be a part of it,” said Hayden.

Not only is gymnastics a tough sport, it also helps teach life lessons.

“They are having to work through a lot of different obstacles that many adults have to learn and figure out as they become older and so for us to give them the opportunity to learn some of these life skills at such an early age is really going to help them in the future and become more successful,” said Hayden.

Even though it was a competition, the girls who competed are just happy doing what they love.

“I love the fact that I get to come and flip, and show my talent, and do what I love every day. It teaches me a lot of life lessons and discipline,” said Gymnast Zoie Walker.

“I love it, I love being with my team. It’s like my family,” said Gymnast Elle Keilholtz.

“I think it helps to have your gymnast friends with you, because it helps you keep going, and not give up,” said Walker.

The girls also appreciate their coaches.

“They are the best coaches ever. They just make everything understandable and are so nice.”

Some of them have big plans for the future.

“I really do want to try and keep going and I want to eventually go to the Olympics.”

“I’m super proud of my gymnasts and my coaching staff. It really is a team effort and for all of us to be able to work all season long and to come out with so many wins, I couldn’t be a more proud compulsory director or an owner, so I’m grateful for my team,” said Hayden.