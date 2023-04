AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We now know the cause of death of an employee at the James Brown Arena, who died back in November.

An autopsy report shows coolant inhalation aggravated cardiovascular disease for 66-year-old Rex Broadwater.

You may remember, a concert last year was cancelled due to a freon leak from an HVAC unit.

Broadwater died at the scene around 8:15 p.m.

