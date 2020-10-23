Catholic Social Services taking non-perishables for children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – You can help some local children over the next few days. Augusta’s Catholic Social Services is hosting a two-day food drive.

It’s being held at their thrift store on Wrightsboro Road.

Think Mac-n-Cheese, apple sauce, and cereal… sounds like a kids dream. The Catholic Social Services is collecting non perishables at their thrift store, and, in return, you can get 10% off your purchase.

The food drive is geared towards children. The thrift store Manager says it’s important to ALWAYS give back rather than just over the holidays.

Thrift Store Manager, Philomena Mooney, says, “unfortunately, we all get geared up around the holiday season, and that generally seems to be the time when people want to give, but poverty is year round, it’s not just around Christmas, you know.”

You can drop off the food from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM today and tomorrow.

For more information on how to get the food, you can contact their main office.

