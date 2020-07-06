Catholic Social Services celebrates grand re-opening on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local thrift shop is celebrating its grand re-opening.

Augusta’s Catholic Social Services is now open at its new location on Wrightsboro Road. It’s behind Lulu’s Car Wash.

The 17-thousand square foot building offers everything from gently-used clothing and toys to household goods.

Proceeds from the thrift store help support emergency assistance to those in need.

The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

