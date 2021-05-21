Case not closed in Clarks Hill Drownings

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Special Agent in Charge for the McDuffie County office of the GBI tells WJBF that the GBI’s regional office is completing the file on their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of two men who drowned while boating on Clarks Hill Lake in late April.

Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk, both men in their 30s, went missing while in the water near Cherokee Boat Ramp Sunday, April 25th.

Roughly one week later, their bodies were recovered by dive teams searching the area.

The Special Agent in Charge says that the GBI will soon be reviewing the file with the Toombs County District Attorney’s Office.

Since the GBI was called in by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the boating incident shortly after Wilson and Kirk went missing, law enforcement agents have been conducting interviews with those present when the two men entered the water that afternoon and, later, failed to resurface on their own.

They’ve also been reviewing video taken in the moments before and after the two men went into the water to determine what led up to the incident.

Both men’s cause of death was listed as death by drowning.