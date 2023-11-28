AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jimmy and Roselynn Carter made building homes their life’s mission. Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity keeps pounding too, expanding the opportunity for families to have safe and affordable homes.

A blue home on Richmond Hill Road is the 83rd build in the city for Habitat. And it joins a few more in the area, making the Carters’ dream a reality.

“I can sometimes barely get out of bed and get moving in the morning and he’s off building houses in his 90s,” said Bernadette Fortune, Chief Executive Officer at Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity started in Georgia in 1976. Less than a decade later, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn would put hammer to the nail in Americus, sealing the deal that the organization closely aligned with their values. Now, the work they cherish can be felt in the Garden City, with the last three builds and one on the way happening on Richmond Hill Road.

“We know that when individuals have safe and affordable housing, they do better,” Fortune said. “They do better in their jobs, they do better in parenting, they do better in school when they’re students. We know that families need a place that they can come home to and decompress.”

Fortune, who runs the local Habitat, said just seeing the Carters in the media empowers others to work.

“The Carters dedication to social justice and empowering people to be parts of their community, to go out and volunteer, to put action into what they feel and what they see. It wasn’t about the policy. It was about the action,” she added.

The next build takes place early next year. Fortune said the local chapter welcomes volunteer groups or individuals to help construct. To learn more, click here.