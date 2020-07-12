Carrabba’s Italian Grill reports COVID-19 positive employee

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 learned that there is a positive case of COVID-19 at an Augusta restaurant. A spokesperson sent this response:

An employee went to get tested after learning he or she was exposed to someone else outside of the restaurant who tested positive. We complete symptom surveys on every employee prior to each shift and that employee felt fine. If employees do not pass the survey, they are not permitted to work.

Once the management team learned of the positive result, they thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant using CDC-approved cleansers and quarantined anyone who worked in close proximity. The employee will not return to work until cleared by a doctor.

We take this very seriously and take extreme measures to protect our employees and customers.