Carrabba’s Italian Grill reports COVID-19 positive employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 learned that there is a positive case of COVID-19 at an Augusta restaurant. A spokesperson sent this response:
An employee went to get tested after learning he or she was exposed to someone else outside of the restaurant who tested positive. We complete symptom surveys on every employee prior to each shift and that employee felt fine. If employees do not pass the survey, they are not permitted to work.
Once the management team learned of the positive result, they thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant using CDC-approved cleansers and quarantined anyone who worked in close proximity. The employee will not return to work until cleared by a doctor.
We take this very seriously and take extreme measures to protect our employees and customers.