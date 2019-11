AUGUSTA (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck.

National Career Fairs is holding a hiring event, next Tuesday, November 12th.

It will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Augusta located at 1065 Stevens Creek Road from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Those that wish to attend must register first.

Job seekers are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes to give out to potential employers, and be prepared for on-site interviews.