Career day a success at McCormick Elementary

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — Some young students in CSRA had a chance to check out careers that they don’t normally get to see every day, Thursday morning.

“I want to be a nurse,“ Sa’Niyah Thurmond told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked what she would like to be when she becomes an adult. “A singer,” Machela Robertson added.

Students from K-5 through fifth grades at McCormick Elementary like Sa’Niyah and Machela had a chance to take tours of equipment, ask questions, touch and feel some equipment used by everyday professionals as a part of Career Day 2019.

“They are in a rural area and I want them to know that they overcome any barriers they think may hold them back in beginning successful in life and that starts now,”School Counselor Regina Reid said.

Giving presentations included a list of professionals including lawmakers, small business owners, first responders and truck drivers, musicians, among others.

Officials say the day was a success. Another career day is expected to be held in 2020.

“We are letting them know we’re building a foundation for them right now starting in elementary school and moving on through middle and high school,” Reid added.