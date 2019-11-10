Car stolen from Williston Circle K; authorities searching for suspect, vehicle

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williston, South Carolina Police Department is searching for the person who stole a vehicle from a local convenience store.

Authorities say at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, a 2010 dark blue Honda Accord was stolen from Circle K on West Street.

The front bumper of the vehicle has a vanity plate with the names “Katelyn and Coty” on the front. The back windshield has a decal memorializing the Emanuel 9, victims of the Emanuel AME Church Shooting.

The car has a South Carolina license plate of LAS560.

The back windshield has a decal memorializing the Emanuel 9, victims of the Emanuel Church Shooting similar to this one.

If you see the vehicle, contact your local law enforcement agency via 911. If you have any other information, contact the Barnwell County Dispatch at 803-541-1080 or Williston Police Department at 803-266-7011.