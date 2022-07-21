WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have been looking for a nurse, 39-year-old Shauna Brown, who has been missing since July 10th.

Shauna was scheduled to attend nursing school classes on July 10th and never showed. She was wearing royal blue nursing scrubs and driving a black, 2013 Toyota Corolla.

A missing persons report went out on July 15th and Georgia State Troopers were enlisted to help find her. On July 20th, Troopers located a wrecked vehicle matching the description of the one Brown was driving on the Westbound side of I-20 in Warren County, Ga. Deputies also located a deceased female occupant inside, wearing scrubs.

Based on the discovery and investigation by CPD, it is believed that the driver was likely involved in a single-vehicle collision during the early morning hours of July 10, 2022.

GBI is investigating the situation. An autopsy and DNA testing are pending to make a positive ID.