Car crashes into front door of Twin Peaks Restaurant in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A drunk driver ran through the front doors of Twin Peaks Restaurant in Augusta late Wednesday evening.

The driver was arrested on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

There are no further details at this time.

This is the second time someone has driven through the front doors of Twin Peaks. On June 26, 2017, Roland Croyle drove his car into the front entrance of the same Twin Peaks and set the place on fire.

In September 2019, Croyle was sentenced to 140 years in prison for 24 counts of arson, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

LATEST IN CSRA NEWS