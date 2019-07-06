Car crash takes the life of a South Carolina woman

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports the death of a South Carolina woman on Saturday evening.

22-year-old Veronique L. Henry of Jackson, SC was the unrestrained driver of a 2019 Kia. Ms. Henry was driving south on Old Jackson Hwy when she lost control of the vehicle. The car overturned and struck a tree on the 1000 block of Old Jackson Hwy.

There was a passenger in the car with Ms. Henry. The passenger was wearing a seat belt. The passenger was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred around 4:15 PM. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Ms. Henry’s toxicology analysis is pending.