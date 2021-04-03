Car crash on Blackstone Camp Rd, SC

Aiken, SC (WJBF)– On April 3, 2021 at 7:36 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office respond to a single vehicle traffic fatality on Blackstone Camp Rd., Beech Island, SC that claimed the life of Beech Island man.

The unrestrained driver of a 2004 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on Blackstone Camp Road when the truck ran off the right side of the road overturning ejecting the driver before crashing into a tree.

The driver Kameron Davis, age 18 years old of Beach Island was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. two teenage passengers in the truck at the time of the crash were

transported to the hospital, their names and severity of their injuries were unknown.

Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.