Car chase in Richmond County leads to a crash involving several vehicles

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car chase that lead to a crash which involved several vehicles.

Around 8:00 P.M. Thursday, officers attempted to pull over Rayvon Lane for running a stop sign. Lane failed to pull over and continued driving from Tubman Home Road to Olive Road. The chase ended as Lane ran a red light at MLK Blvd. and caused an accident involving several vehicles.

Multiple injuries are reported, including children. Injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.

Deputies learned the car Rayvon was driving was a stolen rental car.

Lane is in custody facing multiple charges.