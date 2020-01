AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Officers are on the scene of a wreck caused by a highspeed chase Friday evening.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 6 lanes of Wrightsboro Road near Baker Avenue are blocked. Please avoid the area if possible.

The car wrecked following a highspeed pursuit around 10:00 P.M. There is no other information at this time.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this investigation

