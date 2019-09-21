Car burglaries reported in the Sage Creek Neighborhood

Graniteville, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding suspects who may be involved in numerous car break-ins.

Early Saturday morning around 4:30 A.M. a resident spotted a man going through a car near Cozy Knoll and Geranium Street.

The suspect ran when the witness spotted him. Deputies along with the Aiken Bloodhound tracking team responded to the area where he left in a car.

During the morning, deputies responded to residents in the same neighborhood where cars had been rummaged through.

Several residents were able to provide pictures of the possible suspects from these incidents.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrests of the perpetrators .