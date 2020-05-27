Candidates campaign signs slashed

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI is now investigating to find out who vandalized Marshal Ramone Lamkin’s re-election signs across the city.

It’s clear that local organizations and candidates are having to work around COVID-19 to get messages and platforms across to the public during election season.

Election day is June 9th.

NewsChannel 6 has reached out to other candidates for a statement as other candidates have experienced the same issue.

This is still an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it comes available.

