Campaign provides face masks to first responders

As South Carolina begins the process of re-opening businesses and the June 9 primaries approach, the Garrett for State Senate campaign is doing their part during the coronavirus epidemic by delivering face masks to first responders. Billy and Dee Garrett traveled the entire 10th Senate District (Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda, and McCormick) on Friday to deliver the masks. The campaign believes it is critical for South Carolina to accelerate toward reopening as quickly but safely as possible, and personal protection in the form of face masks is important to controlling spread while getting people back to work.

When asked how the idea of delivering masks came about, Dee Garrett said, “I had told BG it has always bothered me how these campaigns spend so much money talking about issues when they could be spending some of that money actually making a difference.”

Billy Garrett then added, “We’ve started trying to think of how we could help the community when I learned a friend in Greenwood was repurposing his business to help produce face masks the CDC is recommending people wear. We thought this could be a great way to help.”

Billy continued, “I was told that I should be using my campaign dollars on things like TV commercials, but Dee is right; campaigns should do more than just talk about the issues and actually do something about them. We believe these face masks are an important part of helping folks get back to work safely, and more important than another political TV commercial.”

The campaign bought 5,000 washable, cloth masks as recommended by the CDC for non-medical use from a business in Greenwood. The masks are being distributed to law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and their families.

Over 20 first responder units received the face masks including the following: Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Department, Greenwood County Fire, Greenwood City Police, Greenwood EMS, Ninety Six Police Dept., Abbeville Co. Sheriff’s Department, Abbeville City Police, Abbeville EMS, Abbeville County Fire, Ware Shoals Police, Due West Police, Erskine College Police, Due West Fire, McCormick Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCormick City Police, McCormick EMS, McCormick Fire Service, Saluda County Fire Department, Saluda EMS, Saluda City Police, Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Department

After 16 years in the grocery industry, Billy Garrett and his wife Dee of Savannah Lakes, opened the Billy Garrett Law Firm and Greenwood Mediation Center. Their daughter, Tara Garrett Mitchell, works in the family-owned businesses. Garrett attended Lander University and USC Law. Senate District 10 includes Abbeville, McCormick, Saluda, Greenwood counties. For more information, please visit www.garrettforscsenate.com.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.