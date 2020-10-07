Call to review storm water program

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders want to know more about how the money for the storm water program is being spent.

The fee has brought in tens of millions of dollars to maintain and upgrade the city’s storm water system.

The ordinance the city approved calls for commissioners to review the program after 5 years, and it will be 5 years in January.

“There are some things I want to look at. I don’t know all the ins and outs how the money is spent, how we collect some of the monies. So, I do want to take a good look at do think that it is working,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

City leaders are currently trying to get more bang for the buck from the storm water program, by reducing the amount of money

being transferred out of the program

Right now, the general fund gets one point eight million dollars a year from storm water fee collections.