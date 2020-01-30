Call to keep Augusta recycling program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a call to save Augusta’s recycling program.

Several Augusta commissioners are supporting ending curb-side recycling due to falling revenues, and poor participation.

The program is losing almost $300 thousand dollars a year and up to 85 percent of materials are contaminated and can’t be recycled.

But some don’t want to toss the program.

“No, I think we need to continue with recycling and increase efforts on educating people on how to recycle and marketing. A lot of people don’t even, in my district, don’t have recycling bins. We really need to have a strong grass roots effort to try and get people involved in that,” says Commissioner Mary Davis.

Landfill officials say less less than 30 percent of Augusta’s trash customers are recycling, and only about 20 percent of those put their bins out every week.