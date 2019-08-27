Call to close Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- How do you reach out to someone who is in such pain and say the right thing? How do you comfort somebody?

Lisa Medders understands the grief of losing a child. Her daughter, Tori, died at age 26 from colorectal cancer. She works now to honor her daughter's memory through service projects in the community, and she is active in the support group, Moms Like Us.