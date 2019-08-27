CSX Railroad is getting tired of the hits on Augusta’s Olive Road.
The railroad bridge over Olive Road has been hit 8 times by trucks this year.
Currently, repairs to the overpass have Olive Road closed to traffic.
Now, CSX wants the city to close Olive Road permanently.
But traffic engineers say closing is too big a step, and neighbors are also objecting.
A commission committee voted today to have the traffic engineer back in two weeks with recommendations for the road.
Call to close Olive Road
