Call for SPLOST to replace Augusta’s aging irrigation system

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Complaints about the appearance of the Garden City are prompting action.

Commissioners hearing from residents on Henry Street about the upkeep of the center medians.

One problem is the irrigation system isn’t working

Commissioners say this a problem all over town and are suggesting using money from the next sales tax to start replacing the aging systems.

“Our irrigation system is so outdated throughout the entire city so I’m talking to commissioners right now about trying to get some money into SPLOST and start putting it in we can’t solve it with one SPLOST because it is throughout the entire city irrigation system so we need to start addressing those need,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Davis would like to get three million dollars in the next SPLOST for replacing the system.

Commissioners will meet next week to continue work on the final SPLOST projects list.

That is scheduled to be completed October 27th.