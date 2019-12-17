Call for change after child hit getting off the bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As a 12-year-old girl recovers from her injuries and Richmond County investigators do their job in the case of that child being hit while getting off her school bus, people who live in the area of Old Waynesboro Road and even a parent have one message: Slow down and pay attention.

It happened Monday night around 5:45 p.m. Investigators say the driver of an SUV ignored the stop arm and flashing lights on the bus, hit the 12-year-old, and dragged her 100 feet. The driver will face charges.

Now, those who live near where it all happened said this is not the first person hit on Old Waynesboro Road and something can be done to make sure it stops.

“Whether the driver is not paying attention or just disregards the light, it’s ultimately our children who pay the price for that,” said Eddie Furst, a parent.

When he thinks about how his 9-year-old son rides the same Richmond County School bus as the 12-year-old hit while exiting one on Old Waynesboro Road, Eddie Furse wants change now.

“This little girl has a traumatic experience from what, going to school, getting home from school? That’s unfair,” he shared. “We as the parents, whether it be Richmond County Board of Education, whether it be Richmond County itself need to act.”

Furse, who also has two other children in the district, wants cameras installed on the outside of buses, similar to those in Burke County, near the stop arm.

He’s not the only one upset about a driver hitting a child getting off the bus. People who live nearby said those who use Old Waynesboro Road need to slow down.

Larry Augurson said, “Driving down Old Waynesboro Road is not like driving on Highway 56. Driving down Old Waynesboro Road is a residential road. You have vehicles coming and going out of the subdivisions.”

“Slow down,” Larry Cooks added. “Why be in such a hurry? Do the speed limit. Stay off your phone.”

Neighbors also said the area is a school zone so people should not be going fast anyway and when Daylight Saving Time ends, the visibility is low.

“Need more street lights. There are a lot of street lights on Riverwatch Parkway,” Cooks said. “Every 50 feet there is a street light, but on this street there are no street lights.”

Richmond County School System’s spokesman, Kaden Jacobs, said there are no plans anytime soon to add cameras to the outside of the school buses.