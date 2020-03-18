Call before you come

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While Augusta University does its own testing, other local hospitals and clinics do not. University Hospital and Doctors Hospital use independent laboratories outside of the CSRA.

People with symptoms may want to immediately rush to the emergency room and be tested. But health officials want to stop you in your tracks first before coming and instead want you to pick up your phone.



“If you don’t need to be in the hospital, not a good idea to be here,” said Dr. Hetal Thakore, Medical Director of In Patient Medicine at Doctors Hospital.

You may be sneezing, coughing and having other cold like symptoms that mean serious business amid the coronavirus outbreak. But Dr. Thakore wants people to think twice before heading to the emergency room.

“People can pick up infections in the hospital as much as get them fixed,” he said adding that Doctors Hospital wants everyone to abide by the CDC’s recommendations.

Stay home if you are worried. You can even treat common cold symptoms at home. And if you think you’ve been exposed, call your physician, that’s if you have a mild fever or a cough. But, anyone with persistent pain, chest pressure or trouble breathing should make that trip.

Dr. Thakore said, “A reason to come into the hospital would be if they genuinely are having difficulty breathing, having high fever or any other issue that they might be worried about.”

Doctors Hospital does in-patient testing only, so people who are not admitted who simply want a test cannot get one. And it takes a few days for results from those in-patient test to return.

University Hospital issued a statement saying, “We recommend that no one just come to the ER or anywhere. They should call first to be screened over the phone.” The best number to call is 706-828-2477, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. It’s a line dedicated to COVID-19 with a live nurse.

The same is true for its multiple University Prompt Care locations in Aiken, North Augusta, South Augusta, Evans and Grovetown. But those clinics are where people who are advised via phone to seek help will be sent. It’s faster. Testing results can take up to a week too. So, doctors warn that you stay home for 14 days and take care of yourself.

“If they don’t have symptoms like that it’s better for them to stay home, for their sake as well as others and do the social distancing that we’ve been talking about,” said Dr. Thakore.