Cafeteria member at Fairfax Elementary test positive for COVID-19; cafeteria to close

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County School District says a cafeteria staff member from Fairfax Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was informed by DHEC on Tuesday, October 6.

Officials say the staff member was sent home Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. “The two additional close contacts who worked alongside the employee were requested to get tested at 2:30 p.m. the same day. All three employees are now in quarantine,” officials said in a news release.

The Fairfax Elementary School cafeteria will close for 72 hours and the district will disinfect the cafeteria.

Food will be prepared at Allendale-Fairfax High School and delivered to Fairfax Elementary School students during the time the cafeteria is closed.

“Parents and staff were notified by the principal. DHEC reached out to the district to confirm close contacts and determine the appropriate course of action,” officials added.