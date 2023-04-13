AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The company that was supposed to bring concerts to Augusta during Masters week 2022 has filed a counter-claim against the city’s development authority and one commissioner in particular.

C4 Live promised to bring Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Tim McGraw, and Jimmy Buffett, but did not due to structural issues at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The development authority filed a suit against them in February for a million dollars in damages.

This week, C4 Live countersued, and claimed the city was responsible for repairs but did not follow through.

The countersuit also claims the city knew about problems at Lake Olmstead dating back to when the GreenJackets played there but did not disclose those.

Commissioner Sean Frantom is also named in that lawsuit. C4 says he was a major player in making that deal happen.

C4 Live is asking to recover its expenses and attorneys fees.

You can read the full document below or by clicking HERE.