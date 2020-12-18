C.S.R.A. has almost nonexistent rate of flu

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Hospitals in the C.S.R.A. are reporting very few cases of the flu this year and many are wondering why.

This graph from Augusta University Medical Center shows that flu cases were spiking by this time last year. So far this year–they are flat lined.

“Flat. It’s minimal. Minimal. Minimal,” says Dr. Jose Vazquez, Chief of Infectious Disease at Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Vazquez said there is a reason for the low numbers.

“It’s a flat zero, so, which is what we thought would happen. Why? Because of the masking. And the distance.”

Area hospitals are reporting less than one percent of flu cases so far. A representative from Doctors Hospital says they have only documented five cases of the flu since October. Since the symptoms for COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, hospitals are testing for both viruses in patients.

“We are used to the flu. We’ve been exposed to the flu. But if you look at our numbers from last year, it was basically a trajectory of 45 degrees. We are basically zero with maybe a couple of them,” Dr. Vazquez said.

So, why is masking working so well for the flu and not COVID? Because, according to Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at AUMC, COVID is more infectious than the flu and more easily spread. Dr. Vazquez sais these low flu numbers were not unexpected.

“I took a look at the data from the southern hemisphere,” explained Dr. Vazquez “So, I looked at the data from Argentina, New Zealand and Australia, and if you look at their flu data, they had the mildest flu season that they’ve seen in two to three decades.”

Another possible reason for the lower flu numbers–more people may be getting their flu shot this year.

“Hopefully we’re vaccinating, although we have a lot of anti-vaxers, but we’re vaccinating at a, hopefully, better rate this year. But I think it has more to do with preventing COVID,” said Dr. Vazquez.

Dr. Vazquez said that a spike in flu cases could be devastating for the already overrun health care system.

There is still time to get your flu shot to protect yourself and–as always–wear your mask and keep social distancing.