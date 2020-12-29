C.A.V.E. Task Force to cease operations at the end of 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigator William Loomer with the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon, the CAVE task force will cease operations effective December 30th, 2020.

Investigator Loomer wrote,

As the Director of the Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly Task Force, I regret to announce that the Task Force will cease operations, effective December 30th, 2020.

I want to personally thank every single member of this phenomenal team for their hard work, dedication and desire to help the most under-served demographic in our community- the Elderly and Disabled. The officers and staff were a torch in the darkness for so many forgotten victims.

I would also like to thank our partners from different agencies who made our mission possible and recognized the importance of this work. I also recognize the support of the local media who helped bring these important issues to light.

Nearly four years of hard work went in to making the Task Force as effective as it has been. In this time, it has tackled over 360 cases, made over 60 arrests, relocated over 120 vulnerable citizens to safety and trained hundreds of professionals in recognizing the signs of abuse etc. There are 25 “core” members of the team and over 30 partner agencies.

State legislation requires that the District Attorney of a circuit is responsible for creating or maintaining teams like C.A.V.E. No transition strategy has been attained with the incoming District Attorney. The District Attorney-Elect has indicated that he intends on “restructuring” the employment status of the C.A.V.E leadership . My offer to help the new administration with this remains in place.

Therefore, it is in the public interest that the public be notified that the Task Force is no longer a resource available to them. I sincerely hope that the incoming administration continue to serve the vulnerable and elderly in a way that fits their model.