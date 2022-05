AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Reports of severe weather are projected to occur in the area during graduation ceremonies for Butler High School and Cross Creek High School this evening.

To make sure graduates and their guests have the best experience, the graduation ceremonies will be held in the school gymnasiums.

Graduation ceremonies will begin at 7pm. Doors will open at 5:30pm and tickets are required for entry.

Livestream access for the graduation ceremonies is available at rcboe.org.