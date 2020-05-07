Businesses reopen safely following certified testing and other steps

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Businesses across the CSRA reopened their doors this week, but many are doing so under certain conditions.

Earlier this week, we told you about the COVID Consortium, a group gearing up local businesses so they can safely reopen. We caught up with some of those companies taking steps to keep their workplace coronavirus free.

“We had the office professionally cleaned by the same business that does the hospitals,” said Mike Carraway, ACHS Insurance CEO. “We had the building done. And then we decided we would have COVID testing for all employees and the antibody test as well.”

Carraway said his company never really closed it’s doors. Majority of his staff worked from home, while others served customers from the site off Belair Road in Evans. Now that testing is taking place, he said it’s the first step to getting back to a new normal. The next step is a written plan and it’s evolving.



“We currently have our office locked. It’s by appointment only,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything that we can do over the internet. We have hand sanitizer at the door. We actually are taking the temperature of every person who walks into the building. Every employee has been given masks.”

He said the other part is up to employees, making sure that they social distance when they clock out.

Neighboring business Colony Bank is doing the same thing after closing for 10 days and working from home. Employees are slowly making their way back.



“We basically are practicing social distancing,” said Hugh Hollar, Director of Homebuilder Finance, Colony Bank, Senior Vice President. We are taking our temperatures each morning when we come in. We’re doing sanitizing and wiping down the various work areas that we have.”

Colony Bank and ACHS Insurance are both Certified COVID Tested Workplaces.

And as a bonus, other companies who work with ACHS have that option extended to them.

Both company leaders plan to test on a continual basis too and have plans if someone became infected with the virus.

Hollar added, “We would shut down our office. We would quarantine for the remaining period of time. We would probably hire a company to come in and sanitize the office. Then we would open back up gradually from that point.”