Businesses on Broad Street competing for the best Christmas display

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Augusta. Businesses are flipping the switch to get in the spirit of Christmas.

The City of Augusta along with the Downtown Development Authority, and The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta are hosting the first-ever Downtown Augusta lighted building contest.

“Whenever businesses can come together and show their creativity, that’s more reason to bring more people to Downtown Augusta,” said the VP of Destination Development, Jennifer Bowen.

The competition comes in time for the Christmas Light-Up Spectacular on Friday. Bowen told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, the buildings will also draw people’s attention when they come for the Christmas Parade next Saturday.

“All these places here in Downtown Augusta have something extraordinary and unique that you can give to that person, and share it with them,” explained Bowen.

However, the lighting displays for several businesses will be dim in this year’s competition.

“We wished we had known because that was something we liked to do, and we would have put more effort into this,” said an American Journeyman employee, Madison Bearden. “We want that vintage feel like our store is when you come in.”

Several business owners, Devin spoke too, also say they didn’t even know about the competition. But they hope the message is much clearer so that they can join in next year’s festivities.

“We are very closed knitted down here. I know David at BookTavern, I know Jen at FIELD,” explained Bearden. “If we would have known, I think we would all have chatted about it, and competed because we are all really good friends.”

The winner of the competition will be announced Friday during The Christmas Light-Up Spectacular before the lighting of the Christmas Tree.

