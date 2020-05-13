Business Recovery Task Force will assist Columbia County businesses reopening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s no secret businesses have been hit hard and Columbia County’s Chamber of Commerce is doing what they can to help. They’ve created a Business Recovery Task Force.

While some businesses have opened and others are waiting, some are going to have to lock their doors for good. So, the Chamber of Commerce is trying to provide assistance whether it be financial to staffing help.

The group includes leaders from Columbia County, Grovetown, Harlem, and the Board of Education.

They will have a survey out by the end of the week to assess what local businesses need. From there whey will find solutions on how to help.

President & CEO of the Col. Co. Chamber of Commerce, Tammy Shepherd, says, “with the survey we can analyze everything from looking at their operating reserve and do they have enough in their pocket to survive this. Did they qualify for PPP or the disaster loan? Is that going to allow them to remain open?”

Their first meeting was on Thursday. They hope to meet up every two to three weeks. If you have trouble finding the survey, it is encouraged to look at the Chamber of Commerce Website. That will be up by Friday at the latest.