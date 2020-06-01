Business gets busier during pandemic: Defy Augusta, Outdoor Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While many businesses have been hit by the pandemic, foot traffic has only gotten busier for Defy Augusta and Outdoor Augusta.

Defy Augusta is a trampoline park. They have ninja courses, trapeze, zip lines, and stunt falls. Although a lot of their customers are young kids, don’t be fooled… parents and guardians get just as active as the kids.

The trampoline park checks everyone’s temperature and makes sure they sanitize their hands before they enter. They have lines along the floor to direct traffic– something they say they are going to keep after the pandemic is over for safety reasons.

Everyone must sign a waiver before they use the equipment. Employees sanitize the park and railings around the building throughout the day.

Another business that’s been thriving during this time is Outdoor Augusta. Welcome to the great outdoors, where you can social distance on a kayak, paddle board, or canoe.

The company offers individual groups to go out with a map, or they have tours, including sunset tours and full moon tours.

They offer summer camp for kids and paddle board yoga out on the water.

They have been given the go ahead from Columbia County to run normal operations, as they comply with CDC guidelines and wipe down all of their paddles after use.

To contact Defy Augusta CLICK HERE.

To contact Outdoor Augusta CLICK HERE.