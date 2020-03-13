Business as Augusta area shops and restaurants

There are concerns from business owners about what all the cancellations will do to their income. Some business owners encourage you to get out and support your local economy as long as you are healthy, able and not at risk.

Gene Gurley, owner of Sunshine Bakery on Broad St. in downtown Augusta, served customers lunch to customers on Thursday and plans to continue doing so.

“We’re not shaking as many hands, but we are still welcoming everyone who comes in just staying healthy, giving good food,” Gurley says.

For Gurley’s bakery, business in the restaurant has slowed a little, but he says he has stayed busy with catering orders.

“There is actually a film being shot in town, a four week shoot so I’ve been catering breakfast for 20 days,” Gurley says.

Coronavirus did not deter people from filling up Le Chat Noir theater for their Wednesday night show.

The Mercy Me concert scheduled for Saturday at the James Brown arena has been postponed. Tickets will be good for the new date once it’s announced. You are also able to get a refund if you would rather.

Both the James Brown Arena and The Bell Auditorium tell NewsChannel 6 that they are in communication with the upcoming acts and they will keep us posted if there are any additional changes to the schedules.

Across the river, the horses are ready to run. As of Thursday evening, the Aiken Trials are still happening on Saturday at the Aiken Training Track. Board Chairman Chad Ingram says they will have extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

“We are looking for people to use good judgement,” Ingram explains. “If they are in a high risk group, or they are sick to use good judgement.”

While shops and restaurants are still open, Gurley encourages you, if you can, to support local businesses.

“Just throw another dollar or two on the table when you leave and appreciate the good service that we give,” Gurley says. “Just don’t sneeze on me and we’ll be OK!”

Photojournalist Gary Hipps