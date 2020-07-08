Busby’s Heating & Air, Honeybaked Ham provide meals for firefighters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Busby’s Heating and Air, and the Honey Baked Ham Company came together Tuesday to provide boxed lunch meals to all firefighters in both Richmond and Columbia Counties.

Rick Busby says he feels it’s important to recognize and honor those men and women who put their lives on the line for all of us everyday.

“We’ve been blessed and we want to give back to our first responders, they put their lives on the line for us every day and we fell like it’s our duty to give back.”

Rick Busby also says, he would be up to making the lunches a “regular thing” for first responders in our area.

